The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to host an electrifying clash between two of the OG’s of this league, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on 28 March at M A Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai. Both teams have started their campaigns with victories and aim to maintain their winning momentum. Check out the pitch report and predicted playing 11 of the CSK vs RCB match this IPL 2025.

Weather Report

Chennai will experience extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 38°C and a low of 24°C. Humidity levels will be high, making conditions challenging for both players and spectators.

Pitch Report

The Chepauk pitch traditionally favors spinners, offering turn and bounce as the game progresses. Batsmen who handle spin well will have an advantage, while pacers need to rely on variations to be effective.

Head-to-Head Record

Historically, CSK has dominated RCB, especially at home. RCB hasn’t won against CSK in Chennai since 2008 except for one victory in IPL 2024. The win, which eliminated CSK, adds an intriguing narrative to this encounter.

Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Sub: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Impact Sub: Devdutt Padikkal/Yash Dayal

Players to Watch Out For

CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Moeen Ali

RCB:

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya

Match Prediction

Given CSK’s strong home record and the spin-friendly conditions, the team holds a slight edge. However, RCB’s balanced squad and recent form make this a close contest. All in all, this CSK vs RCB match is bound to be an exciting match in this IPL 2025.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles