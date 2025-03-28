A review meeting on the Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) was held at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate on 27 March 2025, during which it was revealed that the organisation is planning to set up its third unit in Visakhapatnam. The meeting highlighted the importance of security awareness and emergency readiness to counter potential threats, including terrorist attacks.

Presiding over the meeting, District Revenue Officer (DRO) Bhavani Shankar urged both government and private institutions to strengthen their security measures and adhere to established safety protocols.

OCTOPUS State Operations Officer and DSP Jaggu Naidu, along with In-charge Officer DSP Madhusudhan Rao, provided insights into the organisation’s operations and its role in tackling unforeseen security challenges. They noted that OCTOPUS currently functions in Tirupati and Gannavaram, with plans underway to establish a unit in Visakhapatnam. A video presentation showcasing the unit’s training and operational strategies was screened during the session.

Commending the Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations for its critical role, the DRO underscored the necessity of a well-coordinated emergency response. He urged key departments, including fire services, police, traffic, electricity, healthcare, and revenue, to remain vigilant and work collectively to minimize casualties in crisis situations.

Reflecting on past attacks, such as the 1971 Pakistan strike, the Mumbai Taj Hotel siege, and the Hyderabad bombings at Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park, he emphasized how such incidents have led to the strengthening of counter-terrorism frameworks like OCTOPUS.

To bolster preparedness, officials were encouraged to participate in a mock drill scheduled for Thursday evening.

