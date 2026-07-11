Radha Gayatri Death Case: Husband Held by Police

Sricharan, husband of Vizag techie Radha Gayatri who died under mysterious conditions in Mussoorie last month, was arrested by the Dehradun police.

Radha Gayathri and Sricharan went to Mussoorie for vacation, and the former was found dead in a homestay.

Following a complaint from Radha Gayathri’s parents, the Dehradun police registered a case.

The parents in their complaint alleged the role of Sricharan in the death of their daughter.

They also met Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and city police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi seeking justice.

Meanwhile, the parents returned to Visakhapatnam on Saturday after camping in Dehradun for 10 days. They met the judicial and police officials there seeking justice.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu