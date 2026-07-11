INS Mahendragiri to join the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam

Warship INS Mahendragiri, a Nilgiri-class stealth guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, was commissioned at the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam on Saturday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh, who was the chief guest, said: “Keeping in view the changing strategic situation worldwide, the Indian Navy is on high alert.”

Observing that the war scenario would change completely in the future, Rajnath Singh said there would be challenges posed by drones and cyberattacks.

“India plans innovations to be technically stronger. Indian Navy is acquiring state-of-the-art warships to meet challenges, and Mahendragiri is one among them,” said the Defence Minister.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu