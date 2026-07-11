MEMU Trains Cancelled on Visakhapatnam Routes This Month

The railways have announced the cancellation of some of the MEMU trains for a couple of days due to operational reasons. The train No. 67287 Visakhapatnam – Vizianagaram MEMU passenger, leaving from Visakhapatnam on July 15, 16, 23, 24, and 25, will be cancelled.

In the return direction, the train No. 67288 Vizianagaram – Visakhapatnam MEMU passenger, leaving from Vizianagaram on July 16, 17, 24, 25, and 26, will be cancelled.

Similarly, the train No. 67289 Visakhapatnam – Palasa MEMU passenger, leaving from Visakhapatnam on July 16, 17, 24, 25, and 26th, will not be operated.

In the return direction, the train No. 67290 Palasa – Visakhapatnam MEMU passenger, leaving Palasa on July 15, 16, 23, 24, and 25, will be cancelled.

Regretting the inconvenience, the railways appealed to the people to note the changes and plan accordingly.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu