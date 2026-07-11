AP Cabinet Approves NIA Special Court in Vizag

The State Cabinet, at its meeting on Friday, approved the establishment of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in Visakhapatnam for the speedy trial of cases.

Chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Cabinet meeting also approved the establishment of Ambedkar Gurukul Centres of Excellence in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Nellore, and proposals to provide residential coaching for students preparing for IIT-JEE and NEET.

The other major decisions taken by the Cabinet include the launch of 10 Multi-Village Drinking Water Schemes worth Rs. 9,355 crore to improve safe drinking water facilities in rural areas across the State.

To give a further fillip to the tourism sector, the Cabinet approved Rs 50 crore funds for tourism promotion.

The Cabinet approved incentives for ITC Hotel in Nellore, Madhavi Hotel in Kadapa, and Sarovar Portico Hotel in Vijayawada to encourage investment in tourism and hospitality.

The details of the Cabinet meeting were briefed by Information and Broadcasting Minister K Parthasarathi at a media conference in Amaravati.

Read also: MEMU trains cancelled

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu