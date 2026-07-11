JNTU-GV convocation held for first time

The first convocation of JNTU-GV was held at AU Convocation Hall in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Governor and JNTU-GV Chancellor S. Abdul Nazeer, JNTU-GV Vice-Chancellor V.V. Subbarao, Nirman organisation CEO Mayur Patnala, AP Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Madhumurthy, Registrar (In-Charge) D. Rajyalakshmi, and other dignitaries of various universities attended the programme.

Vizianagaram MP Kalisetty Appalanaidu and MLC Gade Srinivasulu Naidu also participated in the ceremony.

Degrees were awarded to the students of the academic years 2023, 2024 and 2025 and gold medals and endowment awards to the meritorious students.

A total number of 34,886 students received degrees and awards directly and virtually.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu