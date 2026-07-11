6 Sports TV Shows That’ll Ruin Your Productivity This Weekend!

There’s always something happening in the sports field around the world. Like, currently, the FIFA World Cup is underway with nail-biting matches, Wimbledon has taken over our Instagram feeds, and many more! If you have nothing to watch between the live telecasts of the matches, we’ve got you. Here are some of the best sports TV shows with great episodes, beautiful stories, and stunning cinematography!

6 Sports TV Shows That’ll Ruin Your Productivity This Week!

Off Campus

Based on the book series by Elle Kennedy, this showcases the unlikely love story between Hannah Wells, a hockey-hating music major, and Garrett Graham, the star hockey player, as they strike a deal to help each other out.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Ted Lasso

This sports comedy series sheds light on the titular character, Ted Lasso, a small-time football coach. His life turns upside down when he is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, even though he has no professional experience.

OTT: Apple TV

Stick

Pryce Cahill is an ex-golfer who was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. He hits rock bottom when his marriage collapses, and he gets fired from his job. With nothing more to lose, he bets everything to train a 17-year-old Santi to make it big in the sport.

OTT: Apple TV

Friday Night Lights

This sports drama follows the lives of the Dillon Panthers, one of the nation’s best high school football teams, and their head coach, Eric Taylor, as they tackle many issues, winning and losing both on and off the field.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Luck

Horse owners, jockeys, trainers, and betting participants are caught in the intriguing web of the competitive and complex worlds of horse racing and gambling.

OTT: JioHotstar

Heated Rivalry

This global phenomenon is based on the Game Changers novel series by Rachel Reid, which features the personal and professional lives of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, professional hockey players in a secret, long-term romantic relationship while playing for rival teams.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Watching sports is an adrenaline-fueled experience, so watch these top sports TV shows in between the matches. Let us know which of these you will be watching in the comments below!

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