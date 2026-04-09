Romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video to stream right now

Whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming meet-cute, a sweeping romantic drama, or a love story that leaves you reaching for tissues, Amazon Prime Video has something to make your heart flutter. With a library that spans Hollywood blockbusters, international gems, and original productions, the platform has quietly become one of the best destinations for romance on screen.

Here are some of the best romantic movies you can stream on Amazon Prime Video right now:

1. Me Before You

Louisa Clark, a bubbly and upbeat woman from a small English town, takes up a job as a caretaker after losing her job at a café. She becomes the caregiver for Will Traynor, a wealthy man who once lived an active and successful life before a tragic accident left him paralysed. While Will maintains a cold and detached persona on the outside, he slowly lets his guard down around Louisa. During the six months she works for him, the two fall deeply in love. However, Louisa is not prepared for the heartbreak that follows when she learns that Will has already decided to end his life, with his parents’ approval.

2. A Aa

Anasuya, a young woman longing for freedom, escapes to a rural village to get away from her controlling mother, who has forced her into an engagement with a rich suitor. She goes to live with her aunt, where she meets her cousin Anand Vihari and gradually falls in love with him. However, Anasuya’s mother’s questionable actions from the past begin to surface, creating unexpected obstacles in the path of their love.

3. Kalank

Set in pre-partition Lahore, the story begins when Roop (Alia Bhatt) is pushed into a loveless marriage with Dev Chaudhary (Aditya Roy Kapur). She agrees only after Dev’s terminally ill wife, Satya (Sonakshi Sinha), her close friend, convinces her to marry him so he is not lonely after her death. Dev is the son of Balraj Chaudhary, who also has an illegitimate son, Zafar (Varun Dhawan), with a courtesan, Bahaar Begum (Madhuri Dixit), from Hira Mandi. Determined to avenge the cruelty he faced because of his father, Zafar plans to seduce Roop and create a scandal. But as fate would have it, the two gradually fall for each other, and their love is tested during the violent Partition.

4. Sita Ramam

Ram, a lieutenant in the Indian Army stationed in Kashmir, wins hearts across the country when he appears on the radio and reveals that he is an orphan. Soon after, he begins receiving letters from people nationwide. Among them, one letter captures his heart; it is from Sita in Hyderabad, who playfully calls herself his wife and tells him he is not an orphan anymore. Decades later, a rebellious Pakistani student in London, Afreen is given the task of delivering a letter written by Lieutenant Ram to Sita in Hyderabad.

5. The Idea of You

Solène, a 40-year-old single mother, chaperones her daughter and her friends to Coachella, where she unexpectedly meets Hayes Campbell, a 24-year-old member of a wildly popular boy band. What begins as a chance encounter soon grows into a secret yet genuine romance. However, their relationship comes under intense media scrutiny and paparazzi attention once it is exposed. To protect her daughter from the backlash, Solène decides to break things off. But five years later, fate brings them face-to-face once again.

From tearful goodbyes to stolen glances and second chances, the romantic movies on Amazon Prime Video prove that love stories never get old. So grab a blanket, queue up your pick, and let yourself get swept away, because sometimes, a great love story is exactly what you need.

Also read: Underrated horror on Amazon Prime that deserves your attention

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