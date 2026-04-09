Ananthagiri waterfall accident: Three girls die in ASR district

Three girls died, and another is in a critical condition after they were swept away by a waterfall at Mulagummi in Ananthagiri mandal of ASR district on April 9, Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place while the four girls were taking a selfie at the waterfall. Three girls died on the spot, while the other one was admitted to the hospital, where her condition is said to be critical.

The deceased were identified as Trisha, 17, Ratnakumari, 16, and Pavitra, 16. All four girls appeared for the recently held Intermediate examination.