On March 15, Sunday, tragedy struck three families when three people died in two separate accidents on the same road in Vizag.

In the first incident, a father and daughter were travelling to the Simhachalam temple on their two-wheeler. K. Ramakrishna, 49, and his daughter, Swapna, a 10th-grade student, left home at 7:30 AM to seek blessings from Narasimha Swamy before her board exams on March 16. Ramakrishna died in the accident. Swapna survived with minor injuries and received hospital treatment. The other fatality was B. Satish, 30, from Anakapalli district.

According to Swapna, the accident occurred at the BHVP signal, where the lorry suddenly rammed into their two-wheeler, throwing them afar. She added that they did not see the lorry coming and that it happened suddenly.

Speaking about her father, she said that her father always encouraged her to study and never pressured her into doing a particular course. Officials have determined that a brake failure in the lorry caused the accident.

The damaged vehicles were removed, and traffic was regulated shortly.

Shaik Hussain, traffic circle inspector of Gajuwaka, addressed the incident, calling it unfortunate.

Soon after this incident, another road accident occurred on the same stretch of road, involving two young women. At around 2 pm, Anusha and Mahalakshmi, who were both doing an internship in BHEL, were headed towards Visakha Dairy from BHVP on a two-wheeler. Their scooter rammed into a divider after they lost control, inflicting serious injuries due to the self-accident. Unfortunately, Mahalakshmi lost her life before reaching the hospital. Anusha’s life was saved. Head constable Srikant, in charge of road safety, acted quickly and took them to the hospital.

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