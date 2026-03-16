Visakhapatnam Development: Outer Ring Road, Metro & More!

To elevate Visakhapatnam into a contemporary urban centre and accelerate its development, authorities are implementing a series of infrastructure initiatives. Among these is the proposed outer ring road, which is set to enhance connectivity in the city.

Inspired by Hyderabad’s outer ring, the Andhra Pradesh government is considering developing a semi-ring road in the city. The proposed road will begin from Rambilli to Bhogapuram. This project is currently under consideration by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

The AP government is also focusing on the Visakhapatnam Metro project. Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam, State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Narayana said, “RITES firm is conducting a study on the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project, and the process is expected to be completed in two months. We aim to accelerate the pace of work and complete the project in three years.”

Connectivity projects are being taken up around Visakhapatnam in addition to the outer ring road proposal. These include a coastal corridor in the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram region, connecting roads to Bhogapuram airport, and several other projects. The city will experience a significant transformation in the near future with these promising developments.

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