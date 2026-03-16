Fire broke out, followed by a loud explosion, at a house in the limits of the Gopalapatnam police station on Sunday (March 15) night.

According to reports, crackers stored in the house at Rajaka Colony caused an explosion, creating panic among the residents in the area.

Locals tried to bring the fire under control before the fire brigade personnel reached the spot.

The building was partially damaged due to the explosion. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

It is learnt that the building was being used for the storage of crackers.

Following the information, the Gopalapatnam police rushed to the spot. They registered a case and are enquiring with the people about the owner and other details.

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