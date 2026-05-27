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Now Reading: Cadre is the leader in TDP: Pranav

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    Cadre is the leader in TDP: Pranav

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Cadre is the leader in TDP: Pranav

Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates6 hours ago

Mahanadu 2026: VMRDA Chief Says Cadre Leads TDP

The Telugu Desam Party, TDP, at the ongoing 2026 Mahanadu at Mangalagiri passed a resolution paying tributes to the leaders and workers who sacrificed their lives for the party. Speaking on the occasion, VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal described workers as the lifeline for the party.

“They have been playing a key role in the party’s 44-year-old journey, and their services are being recognised by the party,” he said.

Known for discipline, dedication and honesty, the party workers fight on people’s issues when in Opposition and strive for State development when in power, said the VMRDA chief.

He recalled the services rendered by the departed leaders of TDP.

In other news, World Food India, a regional summit of the southern States, will be held in Visakhapatnam on July 9 and 10. Read more about this news here: Regional summit on food sector to be held in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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