World Food India Summit Comes to Visakhapatnam This July

World Food India, a regional summit of the southern States, will be held in Visakhapatnam on July 9 and 10. Representatives from the food processing, food technology, exports and investment sectors will participate in the conference to be held at Andhra University Engineering College grounds.

Andhra Pradesh will host the event with FICCI acting as the nodal agency. Andaman and Nicobar, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka will take part in the summit.

It will provide a platform for attracting investment, showcasing modern technology, industry partnerships and expanding export opportunities in the food processing sector.

According to the organisers, the main objective of the event is to develop the food processing sector in the State, create value-added opportunities for farmers, and encourage startups. Business organisations and food processing units from the respective states will hold exhibitions of the highest standards. Representatives from various states, industry leaders, investors, and representatives of the Central and State governments will participate in the programme. The two-day programme will be inaugurated by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

A preliminary review meeting was held at the Collectorate meeting hall under the chairmanship of Joint Collector Gobbilla Vidyadhari on the arrangements to be made for the programme.

Officials at the meeting discussed various issues. They talked about the coordination of the district administration, Central and State representatives and other issues.

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