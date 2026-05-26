VPA Deploys Mist Cannons on Vizag Beach Road to Beat Heat

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), in a bid to provide some relief to the people of Vizag from the severe heatwave conditions, is operating mist canon vehicles on beach road and other crowded areas.

As the city experiencing intense heat conditions in the afternoons, the vehicles are being operated between 11 AM and 3 PM from RK beach to Appughar, railway station road and other key areas.

Tourists and visitors to the beach from various parts were all praise for the port initiative.

According to the VPA officials, the vehicles will be in operation till conditions.

The VPA has taken up the initiative as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Meanwhile, as many as 115 mandals in 14 districts registered a maximum temperature of over 44 degree Celsius on Monday and 18 persons died of sunstroke in different parts.

A 70-year-old woman in the neighbouring Anakapalle district due to heatwave.

Also read: IT-based skill training starting for inmates at Visakhapatnam Central Jail

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