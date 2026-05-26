New OTT releases: Movies & shows you CAN’T miss this week!

It’s the beginning of another week and you know what time it is! Refresh your watchlist for the week with these new OTT releases on JioHotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV! There are some really amazing new movies and shows lined up for the week. Some of them include a new season of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, based on the critically acclaimed book series of the same name by Holly Jackson, the live-action debut of Spider-Noir, an emotionally charged Malayalam long-format original, Cousins and Kalyanams.

New OTT releases to watch this week!

May 25

JetLee

This Telugu action-comedy revolves around Prajapathi, a corrupt banker who has escaped to Dubai with his customer’s money, who is forced onto a flight back to India. On the same flight is Veda Vyas, also known as John Ceena, who wakes up and finds out that he has lost his memory. He should now unravel his identity on this turbulent journey.

OTT: JioHotstar

May 27

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder season 2

After solving the Andie Bell case, Pip is ready to put the investigations behind her and move on. But fate introduces a new challenge where Jamie Reynolds, a key witness in the upcoming trial of Max Hasting, suddenly vanishes off the face of the world. This disappearance compels her to solve another mystery.

OTT: Netflix

Brothers and Sisters

Meet the Ponmalar household! There’s the strict patriarch Shanmuga Sundaram, a businessman, his wife Ponmalar, the quiet and steady mother, and the four adult children: a lawyer, an IT professional, a DJ, and an aspiring cricketer. The children discover a secret affair which could threaten the peace of their family. Determined to destroy the secret, the children team up, for their mother and their family.

OTT: JioHotstar

Spider-Noir

This eight-episode series revolves around Ben Reilly, a private investigator who became the city’s only masked vigilante, the Spider. After a personal tragedy forces him to confront the past and getting involved in the criminal underworld once more.

OTT: Amazon Prime

May 28

Four Seasons season 2

Our favourite group of friends return for another season, with new situations. Enduring a hard year, the group is honouring their vacation tradition together, but now with a baby in tow.

OTT: Netflix

May 29

Calabasas Confidential

A group of lifelong friends, exes, and rivals from Calabasas reunite at summer after college graduation where there is no scarcity for old drama and new secrets.

OTT: Netflix

Cousins and Kalyanams

This long-form Malayalam original centres around 6 cousins and 7 weddings that bring them together in the most chaotic way possible. Spanning 25 years of shared history, this series explores themes of love, emotional drama, and misunderstanding that occur in a family which has gathered for a celebration.

OTT: JioHotstar

Star City

Inspired by the critically acclaimed space drama For All Mankind, this drama flips the lens. Created by the same trio behind For All Mankind, we experience this eight-episode show from behind the Iron Curtain, at the same moment when the USSR was the first nation to put a man on the moon.

OTT: Apple TV

With these new OTT releases, your watchlist for the week is sorted. All that is left to do is pick one favourite among these and start binge-watching!

In the mood for something dramatic? Then check out these recommendations! Best period drama movies for history and romance lovers

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.