OTT Releases This Week: Euphoria Season 3 to Toaster and Assi

A fresh week is here, and a fresh wave of OTT releases are hitting our favourite streaming platforms. Whether you are in the mood for a gripping courtroom drama, a darkly comic caper, a high-octane action film, or a deeply human story of resilience, this week has something for every kind of viewer. From the long-awaited return of one of television’s most talked-about shows to a slate of bold new originals spanning Hindi, Telugu, and international content, OTT platforms are pulling out all the stops.

Here is the list of OTT releases this week:

1. Euphoria – Season 3

A sequel to the acclaimed drama is returning with its third season, with a five-year jump. In this season, the characters grow from wild teenagers to adults, each dealing with their own struggles, including love, addiction and money. Rue is working as a drug mule in Mexico to pay off a huge debt she had taken from Laurie. Nate and Cassie are married and leading their life in the suburbs. Maddy, Jules and Lexi have also found work and are leading their respective lives.

Streaming from: April 15

Where to watch: JioHotstar

2. Toaster

Rajkummar Rao plays Ramakant, an extreme miser, while Sanya Malhotra plays his wife, who is fed up with his over-the-top “kanjoosi.” From arguing over paying an extra ₹6 on a phone bill to taking his wife to a langar at a Gurudwara on their anniversary after she suggests dining out, there is nothing he won’t do to save money. At a wedding, he ends up gifting an expensive toaster, but when he learns the wedding has been called off, he goes on a mission to get it back. What starts as a petty chase quickly spirals into chaos, leading to a murder and a woman allegedly ending up pregnant.

Streaming from: April 15

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Ustaad Bhagat Singh

In this commercial film, Pawan Kalyan plays a just cop who grew up inspired by his mentor and the teachings of the Bhagavat Gita. He aspires to become a just official, just like Bhagat Singh. The movie shows him fighting dangerous criminals and corrupt politicians.

Streaming from: April 16

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Assi

Parima, a teacher, is abducted, brutally gangraped, assaulted and dumped to die. In a country where misogyny and brutality against women are normalised, Raavi, played by Taapsee Pannu, comes forward to fight Parima’s case. Parima suffers from severe PTSD, is still recovering from the physical injuries, and feels unsafe around her own husband. Raavi grapples with uncertainty as the evidence is tampered with and the court authorities are clearly on the perpetrator’s side.

Streaming from: April 17

Where to watch: ZEE5

5. Matka King

Vijay Varma plays Brij Bhatti, a cotton trader who is fed up with being considered a labourer due to his humble background. Driven to make it big in life, he seeks a loan, but he is insulted again. This fuels his ambition, and he begins a new gambling venture called Matka. Back when gambling was only reserved for the rich, Matka was accessible to all. The game takes the city by storm, and the stakes grow costlier.

Streaming from: April 17

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6. American Gladiators

A pioneering sports reality show back in the day, this physically demanding show divided its participants into amateurs and professionals. Amateurs, referred to as contenders, were pitted against costumed professionals, referred to as gladiators.

Streaming from: April 17

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7. Margo’s Got Money Problems

Margo, a twenty-year-old, loses her job after an affair with a college professor leads to an unplanned pregnancy. She decides to keep the baby, and her estranged wrestler father emerges as a support. However, all is not well as she loses not only financial stability, but also her friends’ and mother’s support. She starts OnlyFans “business” to get back on her feet.

Streaming from: April 15

Where to watch: Apple TV

This week’s OTT lineup is nothing short of spectacular. From the raw, unflinching emotional depth of Euphoria’s long-awaited third season to the sharp, laugh-out-loud absurdity of Toaster, from Pawan Kalyan’s larger-than-life heroism in Ustaad Bhagat Singh to Taapsee Pannu’s fierce courtroom battle in Assi, there is a story here for every mood and every kind of viewer. Vijay Varma’s transformation into the ambitious Matka King and the nostalgic return of American Gladiators add further variety to an already stacked week, while Margo’s Got Money Problems rounds things off with a refreshingly honest and funny take on modern womanhood.

Also read: OTT releases this week: Fresh movies and series to stream now

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