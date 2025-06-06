The weekend is here, and so is your dose of entertainment! Out of the extensive list of new OTT releases this week, there are many series and only a few movies. Starting a series is like a commitment, where you need to watch the entire strip of episodes. However, a movie offers the flexibility of skipping through some scenes and skipping if it is not interesting enough. So, if you want to have a late-night binge or just a movie-watching session, here are the 6 new movies among the OTT releases this week which will keep you hooked till the end!

1. Stolen

A child is kidnapped from an impoverished mother in the middle of the railway station in the dead of the night. Two brothers are dragged into the crime and they defend themselves. One brother is determined to assist the struggling mother, while the other brother is focused solely on pursuing his path. Reluctantly, the brothers decide to aid the woman in finding her lost baby. But as the brothers venture into another city, everything seems to go wrong.

Truth and lies blur reality as the brothers figure out what happened at the railway station.

Release Date: June 4th

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Tyler Perry’s Straw

Janiyah’s day seemingly worsens with each passing moment: she gets evicted from her house, loses her daughter’s medicine money, and her daughter to the Children Protection Services. After she gets framed as the prime suspect of a crime, she is pushed to her breaking point.

What will happen when Janiyah’s last straw breaks? Watch to find out!

Release Date: June 6th

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Pattth

A videographer finds out that his grandmother can recognise a tribal Kenyan song that he is editing. When the confession goes viral, people in the village begin to acknowledge the song as well. The videographer and his wife decide to find the origin of the song and find out how it became popular.

Release Date: June 6th

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

4. Jaat

Baldev enters a village riddled with corruption and violence to eradicate the root cause of the misfortunes. However, upon investigating the leader of this corrupt system, Baldev encounters a familiar name. Will he be able to finish the job without getting personal?

Release Date: June 6th

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Bhool Chuk Maaf

Ranjan Tiwari has only two months to secure a government job so he can marry his lover. After going through fraudulent processes, he lands the job, and the wedding preparations begin. However, he finds himself caught in a time loop, repeatedly experiencing the same day. Ranjan needs to remember what he vowed to break free of the loop.

Release Date: June 6th

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Get Away

A family plans to take a relaxing vacation to Svalta, a remotely sparsely populated island with a dark history. They arrive just in time for the island’s peculiar festival. Will they be able to return home in one piece?

Release Date: June 6th

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

With this list of the 6 new movies in the list of OTT releases this week, your next watch is sorted! Each of these releases has a distinct story, nail-biting plot twists, and promising performance from the cast. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, get comfortable on the couch, and turn on these entertaining flicks!

Also read: Places to eat in Vizag: Visit these top restaurants in Akkayapalem!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.