There’s just so much time, but it is never enough to decide what to eat. While you might want a food item, once you open a food delivery app and check, it is either too pricey to order or too far to consider. This situation is even worse if you live in an area with a glaring scarcity of restaurants. To combat this experience for those living in Akkayapalem in Visakhapatnam, we’ve made list of the top restaurants in the area for those sporadic hunger pangs.

1. Secret Garden

Secret Garden is a multi-cuisine restaurant, located in a corner of the Vishwanath Sports Club. The place has three themes, offering full control over the vibe you are feeling.

There are different kinds of ambience, like a quiet and posh ambience, a loud and royal Rajasthani theme, and an outdoor dhaba seating option. The menu at this place is extensive, offering different cuisines with bold flavours. This restaurant needs to be explored for its charming interiors and indulgent menu.

Location: Port Stadium

2. Celebrations Restaurant

This chain of restaurants has made its spot in the city’s food scene. This family-friendly restaurant serves lip-smacking Indian cuisine in a luxurious ambience, making it an attractive eatery. Delivering sizable portions for affordable prices, consistent flavours, and quality service are some factors that make it visiting this restaurant a celebration.

Location: Narasimhanagar Highway

3. S Kota’s Muntaj Shaan

Known for its iconic red gravy, S Kota’s Muntaj is a place to visit for flavour-packed Andhra food. Think of beautiful interior decor, mouthwatering food, and comfortable nooks for eating. Make sure to include your personalization with your order. If you can’t decide from the long menu, ask for recommendations.

In this restaurant, there are several corners for clicking pictures for your social media posts and stories, while you wait for the food.

Location: Narasimha Nagar

4. Palletoru Kitchen

If you are looking for homemade meals in a village-style ambience, this is the place for you! Starting with the entrance, and interiors, to the meal plating, everything here will remind you of your grandmother’s dining room in the village.

There are various kinds of dishes both in veg and non-veg, making it a must-visit place. You will find dishes like Pachimirchi Kodi Vepudu, Karam Kodi Vepudu, and Non-Veg Bhojanam, which are packed with bold spice.

Location: NGGOS Colony

5. New Maharani Parlour

If you reside in Akkayapalem, you’re likely already familiar with Maharani Parlour, a beloved local hub known for its delicious tiffins and flavorful chutneys. Nestled in the corner of a bustling street, this spot primarily caters to takeout orders, though it does offer a few dining options for those who wish to enjoy their meals on-site. This old-school tiffin joint has a nostalgic appeal, making it a must-visit spot.

Location: Akkayapalem 80 feet road

6. The Cake Nation

The Cake Nation has a menu with everything from pastries to full cakes. You can also get customized cakes for special occasions from here. For those days when you want a sweet treat, head to this place.

Location: Near Bank of Baroda

There you have it—a list of the top restaurants in Akkayapalem! There is a wide range of restaurants that offer food for every craving. So, the next time you visit Akkayapalem, give these restaurants a try!

