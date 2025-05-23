Fourteen years after its original release, Mahesh Babu’s cult classic Khaleja is all set to re-release in theatres in a crisp 4K format on 30 May 2025. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the 2010 film follows the story of Raju, a cab driver unexpectedly hailed as the divine saviour of a plagued village. The narrative unfolds as he gradually embraces his new role and takes on the mysterious forces threatening the villagers’ lives.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Ali, Shafi, and Subbaraju, Khaleja has since earned a devoted following, with fans lauding its unique storyline, dialogues, and Mani Sharma’s award-winning soundtrack.

Where Can You Catch Khaleja in Vizag?

In Visakhapatnam, Khaleja will screen at Sree Kanya Theatres, located in Rama Talkies, and also at Mini Mohini Theatre in Gajuwaka. Outside the city, fans in North Andhra can catch it at Maruthi Theatre in Srikakulam and NCS Theatre in Vizianagaram.

Booking Details

Ticket bookings go live today, 23 May 2025, at exactly 5:13 PM on BookMyShow. Fans are advised to book early, as demand is expected to be high.

More Retro Releases Lined Up

Joining Khaleja in the re-release wave is Mahesh Babu’s Brahmotsavam, also hitting theatres on 30 May. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the film stars Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Pranitha, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Meanwhile, Varsham, the beloved Prabhas-Trisha romantic drama, is re-releasing on 23 May. Earlier this month, fans also got to revisit Chiranjeevi’s timeless fantasy hit Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari on the big screen.

This summer is shaping up to be a nostalgic treat for Telugu movie lovers.

