Tucked between the Eastern Ghats, with stunning golden beaches on one side and rocky green hills on the other, Vizag is scenic and cinematic to its core. The Beach Road, Harbour, Araku Valley, the Andhra University Campus – these destinations have caught the eye of many a director since the birth of Tollywood itself. From classics from the 90s to modern blockbusters, the city has been caught on film many times. Among the innumerable Telugu movies shot here, which ones captured our city of destiny, Vizag, the best? Here’s our take:

Manasantha Nuvve

Bringing together two childhood friends in a wholesome story of reunion, Manasantha Nuvve also carries the essence of Vizag. Landmark locations like RK Beach, Victory at Sea, and Karachiwala can be seen throughout the movie.

Ninnu Kori

In “Ninnu Kori”, a heartwarming romantic comedy of lost love, the narrative takes place against the backdrop of RK Beach, Andhra University, and Rushikonda Beach. The pivotal moment when the protagonists first cross paths takes place on the scenic beach road. Additionally, Tenneti Park serves as the setting for several flashback sequences. The city’s charm is intricately woven into the storyline.

Maro Charithra

This landmark film, starring Kamal Hassan, and directed by the legendary filmmaker K Balachander, makes us proud to be Vizagites as it was mostly shot in Visakhapatnam and Bheemunipatnam. One could spot the breathtakingly beautiful Gangavaram beach, Bheemili gali meda, Erra Matti Dibbalu and several other iconic landmarks while watching the movie.

Oye

If Visakhapatnam had a theme song, it would obviously be Vizag nagarapu chivarana, which is from this movie. Shot by cinematographer Vijay K Chakravathy, the film shows some beautiful locations around Vizag including the female lead’s fantastic house by the sea. =

Srivariki Premalekha

Naresh and Poornima headline Srivaariki Prema Lekha, a romantic comedy helmed by the renowned director ‘Haasya Brahma’ Jandhyala. Released in 1984, the film draws inspiration from the novel Premalekha by Potturi Vijayalakshmi. Jandhyala skillfully captured the essence of RK Beach, Bheemili’s Gaali meda, Hindustan Shipyard, Seethamadhara and various other locales in Vizag, bringing them to life on the big screen.

Do you agree that these are some Telugu movies that showed Vizag in the most authentic light? If you have more suggestions, comment below or DM us on Instagram to let us know!

