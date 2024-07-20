With chants of ‘Govinda’ renting the air, devotees in droves were seen taking part in the Giri Pradakshina which began at the ‘tholipavancha’ of Simhachalam temple downhill on 20 July 2024.

According to Simhachalam Temple Executive Officer S Srinivasa Murthy, devotees started thronging the temple since the morning. All arrangements have been made for the event. Medical camps and more than 130 drinking water distribution centers have been set up on the entire 32-km route.

Buses have also been arranged for the convenience of devotees.

Several voluntary organisations were seen serving buttermilk and water sachets, and snacks to devotees en route. The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) set up stalls for supplying drinking water to devotees.

The medical and health department put up special medical camps for the provision of medicines, if necessary, to devotees. The police made elaborate arrangements to regulate traffic and avoid any untoward incident during the event. Police personnel are monitoring the movement of devotees from the command control room.

Meanwhile, devotees at the Giri Pradakshina 2024 heaved a sigh of relief as the rain, which was incessant, stopped from afternoon.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

