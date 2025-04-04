Summer vacation is here! And let’s be honest — they’re all fun and games for the first couple of weeks… until the boredom hits. Kids, being the little fireballs they are, get bored in an instant and want something new every single day. But if you’re in Vizag, you’re on the lucky side of parenting. This city has so much to offer that it’ll save both you and your kids from the dull routine of everyday life. So here’s our list of the best places in Vizag to travel with your children for some fun.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

One of the largest zoos in India, this place is like a live-action wildlife show. Kids get to see all the animals they’ve only read about — elephants, giraffes, crocodiles, and a whole lot more.

Whether you’re tired from walking or not, your kids will walk out with core memories which they’ll remember for life.

Araku Valley & Other Hill Stations

Araku is one of Vizag’s top tourist spots and for a good reason. You’ve got coffee plantations, lush green hills, and best of all — a peaceful escape from the city’s chaos.

Nearby Places include:

Lambasingi and Borra Caves

Ananthagiri Hills and Katiki Waterfalls

Visit Reservoirs

Yes, Vizag has beaches, but did you know it’s also got some beautiful freshwater reservoirs? Great for sightseeing, quick dips, and a relaxing family time. Here is the list of the reservoirs you can visit.

Meghadri Gedda Reservoir and Tatipudi Reservoir

Gambheeram Gedda Reservoir and Kurapalli Reservoir

Museums in Vizag

For the curious kids who love to learn even during vacations, Vizag is like their own Disneyland. The city is packed with museums, art galleries, and historic spots. Honestly, covering all of them might take your entire summer break!

Some must-visits are:

TU 142 Aircraft Museum and INS Kurusura Submarine Museum

Dys Art Gallery and Visakha Museum

Parks in Vizag

Apart from the Zoo Park, Vizag has plenty of other parks, and sometimes, all kids need is a little green space and a whole lot of freedom. Thankfully, Vizag has no shortage of parks where kids can just be kids — run, climb, roll in the grass, and burn off all that extra energy.

Here are a few:

Shivaji Park and Lumbini Park

VMRDA park and Tenneti Park

Vizag is truly one of the best cities for children to grow up in. And this article on the best places to travel with children in Vizag? is just a small splash in a big ocean of fun. We’ll be back with more places soon — so stay tuned and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram for more such fun updates!