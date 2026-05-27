TDP Pledges 33% Seats for Women in 2029 Elections

The Telugu Desam Party, TDP, has announced that it will allot 33 per cent of seats for women in the 2029 general elections irrespective of the fate of the women reservation bill in Parliament, according to party national working president Nara Lokesh. A resolution to the effect was made at the two-day Mahanadu which began in a hybrid mode on May 27.

Addressing the gathering from the Mangalagiri party office in a virtual mode, Lokesh said the party was committed to women empowerment. Though the NDA at Centre introduced the women reservation bill, unfortunately it was not approved, Lokesh said adding that the TDP would stick to its promise.

“We broke records in the last elections and won 164 seats with 94 per cent strike rate.Despite financial crisis, we are implementing all the promises we made. We are ready for any debate on welfare and development,” said Lokesh.

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