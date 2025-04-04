If you’re in love, congratulations, you’ve won at life! Want to keep the streak going? No better way to do so than whisk your lover away on a private, romantic getaway where it’s just you, them, and the big, beautiful world. Sure, any and every place might feel special with them by your side, but for love’s sake, we’ve rounded up a list of romantic getaways in India you can take from Visakhapatnam:

1. Dindi, Andhra Pradesh

Situated along the banks of the Godavari River, Dindi in Konaseema district is a hidden escape in Andhra Pradesh that is perfect for couples seeking a quiet, nature-soaked getaway. With its lush coconut groves, peaceful backwaters, and charming boat rides, this dreamy hamlet is worth visiting.

There are some great resorts in the town that elevate the experience even more. But if it’s the village you want to enjoy, soak in its beaches, temples, the nearby Peruru Heritage Village, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, and more!

2. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

The queen of hill stations, Shimla is a classic romantic retreat with its sweeping mountains, colonial-era architecture, and misty pine forests. Stroll hand-in-hand along Mall Road, visit Lakkar Bazaar and get each other gifts, sip hot chai overlooking the Himalayas, or cuddle up by a fireplace in a cosy cottage. The crisp air and breathtaking views make it an unforgettable love nest.

3. Alleppey, Kerala

Known as the “Venice of the East,” Alleppey’s enchanting backwaters are a dream for couples. Here, you can glide through the gorgeous canals on a private houseboat, surrounded by swaying palm trees and paddy fields. With delicious Kerala cuisine served onboard and the soothing sound of water, it’s the perfect setting to deepen your bond.

4. Udaipur, Rajasthan

For a grand romance, get away to the land of royal palaces and lakes! Take a boat ride on Lake Pichola, dine under the stars at a rooftop restaurant overlooking the City Palace, or explore the narrow streets hand-in-hand. This regal destination promises a fairy-tale escape you won’t forget.

5. Darjeeling, West Bengal

With its rolling tea gardens, misty hills, and the majestic Kanchenjunga looming above, Darjeeling makes a cinematic backdrop for lovebirds. Make your stay as memorable as possible with a fun ride on the iconic Toy Train and a sip of Darjleeng’s world-famous tea. With countless Buddhist monastries, an Observatory Hill, Nightingale Park, and more, there’s plenty of things you can do here, all while holding hands!

6. Gokarna, Karnataka

For couples who love a beach without a crowd, Gokarna is paradise. While this place lacks activities, it has much to offer as a quiet town where two people can simply co-exist and enjoy each other’s company. Walk along Om Beach, watch the sunset at Kudle Beach, or hike to a secluded spot for some alone time. Its laid-back charm and natural beauty make it a refreshing romantic retreat.

7. Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Would you walk to the ends of the world for your other half? What about to the end of India? At the southernmost tip of the country, Kanyakumari is a tad bit touristy, but it is an exciting getaway nonetheless. Witness the magical confluence of the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean, or catch a sunrise and sunset in the same day with your partner. You can also visit the ruins of the nearby abandoned town, Dhanushkodi.

So, what are you waiting for? If you’ve got a partner, book your tickets and explore these romantic getaways from Visakhapatnam together. And if you haven’t, you can still go on one of these vacations and fall in love with yourself!

