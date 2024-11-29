Imagine biting into crisp yet fluffy appam, paired with creamy stew, right here in the city! Looking for the authentic taste of Kerala, God’s own country? These Kerala restaurants got you covered! From the rich aroma of Thalassery Biriyani to the delightful sweetness of Palada Payasam, these places have it all, and are a must-visit if you want to try some good Kerala food in Visakhapatnam!

1. Mallu Vish

If you are looking for authentic flavours of Kerala, Mallu Vish is the place for you!

Beloved by many Vizagites, this gem serves a wide range of Kerala delicacies, from Appam, Idiyappam, Puttu, and Kerala Parotta to dishes like Chicken Curry, Kappa Meen Curry, and the ever-popular Pazham Pori. You just name it, and it has it all!

Don’t forget to end your meal on a sweet note with their Paladada Payasam, which is a true delight for your taste buds.

For more details, check their Instagram page: Mallu_Vish

Location: Lawson’s Bay Colony

2. Rims Kitchen

Indulge in the rich, spicy taste of Kerala with Rims Kitchen in Visakhapatnam – a unique Malayali restaurant that serves a wide array of authentic Kerala dishes.

Savour their Kizhi Parotta, Kerala Chicken Biriyani, Veg Thali, and the aromatic Thalassery Biriyani. The Chicken Korma, paired with Parrotas, might become your next go-to dish.

To make it all better, they offer all these at budget-friendly prices!

For more details, check out their Instagram page: rims_homekitchen

Location: Chinna Waltair, Pedda Waltair

Also read- 5 winter foods that perfectly complement the weather in Vizag right now

3. Hotel Kerala Bhavan

Tucked away in the bustling old town of Visakhapatnam, this eatery serves some of the best Kerala breakfasts in town.

From crispy dosas to fluffy idlis that are complemented by their yummy chutneys, they have many delicious dishes here. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty brunch or a quick takeaway supper, this spot has you covered.

Location: Town Kotha Road, Opposite Poorna Market, Purna Market

Now, you can experience the unforgettable taste of food from Kerala without leaving Visakhapatnam. These restaurants, with their flavourful food, will surely transport you to God’s own country!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food-related updates.