Life in Vizag is ironic. With more than half the year being scorchingly hot, us Vizagites often berate the weather. Yet, the moment a tinge of coldness creeps in, we’re yearning for whatever heat we can get, including warmth in the form of delicious foods that bring our bodies relief and comfort! That said, here are five winter foods in Visakhapatnam that are perfect to indulge in this season:

1. Ulava Charu

Ulava Charu is a beloved dish in Telugu households, especially during the colder months. This thick, earthy lentil soup is made from horse gram (ulavalu) which is packed with warming properties.

Ulava Charu is best enjoyed hot, paired with steamed rice and a dollop of fresh cream or butter to elevate its rich flavour. It also makes a delightful accompaniment to South Indian staples such as dosa and idli.

Whether you savour it at home or spot it on the menu of a local restaurant, Ulava Charu is a winter classic that warms you from the inside out.

2. Cheekulu

If you’re in the mood for something savoury and hot, Cheekulu is the perfect pick. These marinated chicken skewers, grilled to juicy perfection, are a delight during chilly evenings. Infused with a medley of spices and herbs, this dish pairs wonderfully with mint chutney or raita.

Grilled meats like cheekulu are a popular choice during winter, particularly in coastal regions of India.

3. Momos

Though momos hail from the Himalayan regions, they’ve carved out a special place in Vizag’s food scene. These steaming hot dumplings, filled with meat or vegetables, are a go-to snack for many during winter. Whether you enjoy them steamed, fried, or in a hearty broth, momos provide a burst of flavour and warmth, making them a street food favourite across the city.

4. Gajar Ka Halwa

No winter is complete without indulging in the rich, sweet goodness of Gajar Ka Halwa. Made from freshly grated carrots, ghee, milk, and sugar, this dessert is a celebration of the seasonal produce of carrots. Its warm, melt-in-your-mouth texture makes it the perfect treat to conclude a winter meal or enjoy as a midnight snack while wrapped in a cosy blanket.

5. Mirchi Bajji

Chilly evenings in Vizag are best paired with the spicy, crispy goodness of Mirchi Bajji. These stuffed and deep-fried green chillies, coated in a spiced gram flour batter, are a street food staple that never goes out of style. Served hot with a tangy chutney or a cup of chai, they’re the ultimate companion for winter’s breezy weather and laid-back vibe.

So, this winter, gather your friends and family, head to your favourite food spots, or try recreating these delicacies at home to make the most of this delightful time.

Which of these winter foods is your favourite to eat in the current weather in Visakhapatnam? Let us know in the comments below!

