With the weather taking a turn these past couple of days, it’s like Visakhapatnam has suddenly jumped into winter mode! It is the time when you want to become a snuggle bunny and stay in bed a little more. Going for a bath in the morning feels like fighting a battle and there is no better way to enjoy this weather, than indulging in the hot and savoury soups in Visakhapatnam.

On that note, let’s dive into some of the best soups Visakhapatnam has to offer.

1. Spinach and Egg Drop Soup

With a wholesome medley of flavours and textures, this soup is made with the goodness of fresh spinach, wheat noodles, and an egg drop. Topped with crushed peanuts for a crunchy taste – this soup feels like a gentle, warm, hug.

Place: Kaloreez, Pandurangapuram

2. Creme De Mushroom Soup

This Creme De Mushroom Soup is a perfect partner for your winter. Spiced to perfection, it is made with fresh mushrooms and cream, making it a hearty choice for mushroom lovers!

Place: Upland Bistro, Siripuram

Price: Rs 214/-

3. Thukpa Soup

Inspired by Tibetian cuisine, Thukpa Soup is made with noodles, and classic veggies like cabbage, bell pepper, carrots, tomatoes, spring onions and spinach in a soup base. It is served in a huge bowl to fill your tummy!

Place: Hyde Kitchen

Price: Rs 290/-

4. Veg Hot and Sour

This classic Veg Hot & Sour Soup is a delightful blend of fresh and crunchy veggies swimming in a flavourful broth, leaving a rich sweet and sour undertone.

Place: Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba, Ram Nagar

Price: Rs 135/-

Manchow Non-Veg Soup

How could the list be completed without the non-veg Manchow Soup? Packed with vegetables, garlic, ginger, soya sauce, and a kick of ground pepper, this umami-rich soup is served with crispy fried noodles.

Place: Red Velvet, MVP Colony

Price: Rs 160/-

So, there you have it, a list of soul-warming soups in Visakhapatnam that are perfect companions for the chilly weather. Make your favourite pick and let these steamingly delicious bowls satiate your palette.

