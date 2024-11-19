Welcome to the age where gold isn’t just for wearing—it’s also for eating! That’s right, luxury dining has taken a shiny new turn, with food becoming as much of a status symbol as fashion or jewellery. These days, some of the fanciest dishes aren’t just delicious or high-quality, they’re also precious—literally. This is all thanks to the rising trend called “gold food” where edible gold, in the form of foil, dust, or flakes is used to make dishes look and feel ultra-luxurious.

While cities like Mumbai and Delhi have been serving up these gold-infused dishes for a while, Visakhapatnam is finally joining the club. Here are two of the most extravagant dishes the city has to offer:

1. 23K Gold Biryani at Athidhi Devo Bhava

This biryani isn’t your regular weekend special. Athidhi Devo Bhava has introduced a 23-carat gold biryani that’s served in a large silver bowl and topped with edible gold leaves. It’s a meal fit for 2-4 people and includes 2 kilograms of rice and meat, along with dum chicken, boneless chicken fry, and a fried egg. It is inspired by a Dubai restaurant that created the world’s most expensive biryani. Keep in mind that this golden feast needs to be ordered one day in advance.

Price: Rs 1,500

Location: Athidhi Devo Bhava, Lawsons Bay Colony

2. 916 KDM Gold Dosa at House of Dosas

House of Dosas has stepped up its game with the 916 KDM Gold Dosa. Slightly larger than your usual dosa, this one is decked out with a layer of 22-carat edible gold foil on top. It’s served with a variety of chutneys, podis, and even cashews, making it a truly royal treat.

Price: Rs 1,216

Location: House of Dosas, Kirlampudi Layout, Chinna Waltair

At the moment, these are the only dishes in Visakhapatnam with edible gold. While you can find gold samosas, lassis, jalebis, and more in other parts of India, Vizag is still warming up to this concept.

Have you tried either of these yet? Let us know what you think!

