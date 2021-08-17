A dosa is sometimes the best breakfast to have at the start of the day. A number of you would certainly agree. However, some of us may be getting bored eating the plain dosa all the time. We must be itching to have a dosa, but with some variety. Yo! Vizag has a list of 8 varieties of dosa you must try.

#1 Gold Dosa

This ‘dosa point’ has one of the new 916 KDM Gold Dosa which is fantastic. Those who want to have an extra special day can try this dosa with edible gold in it. Well, using gold in cuisines has been a part of Kadapa culture for a long time. The 916 KDM Gold Dosa is served with spicy podis and chutneys.

Location: House of Dosas, Kirlampudi Layout.

#2 Rava Dosa

Who doesn’t love a crispy Rava Dosa on a plate? Dolphin Hotel serves some of the best thin and crispy Rava dosas in the city that one must try. It takes some time to be served but it is definitely worth the wait.

Location: Dolphin Hotel, Daba Gardens.

#3 Ghee Podi Sponge Dosa

These fluffy sponge pancakes at Maa Nethi Vindu are a must try. A set of two sponge dosas with ghee and podi mixed is mouth-watering.

Location: Hotel Maa Nethi Vindu, Ram Nagar.

#4 Paneer Jini Dosa

With lots of varieties of dosa at this food truck, Paneer Jini Dosa is a must-try in Vizag. Filled with paneer, and schezwan chutney, the dosa is a surprise. Like a spring roll filled with cheese all over.

Location: Ruchi Dosa, Kirlampudi Layout.

#5 Schezwan Manchurian Dosa

With colourful and spicy schezwan sauces, they serve the best Schezwan Manchurian Dosa. It is quite spicy, filled with manchurian pieces in the dosa.

Location: Flying Dosa Factory, East Point Colony.

#6 Chicken Kheema Dosa

This is one of the best places for those non-vegetarian lovers who want chicken in everything they eat. Chicken minced into pieces and stuffed in a dosa. It is a must-try non-vegetarian dosa in the city. It’s one of the must-have dosa varieties in the city.

Location: Hungry Wheelz, Seethammadhara.

#7 Ragi Ghee Karam Dosa

Taking life in a healthy way, this little place has healthy and yummy millet dosas. Of all, Ragi Ghee Karam Dosa is a must-try. One big crispy dosa with spicy chutneys can make your tummy full.

Location: Vasena Poli, Siripuram and Pithapuram Colony.

Disclaimer: In view of the pandemic, kindly note that it’s imperative to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and follow the safety measures at these food joints in Vizag.