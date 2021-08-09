From small shops and cafes to a variety of restaurants, the surroundings of NAD Junction have taken a new look over the years. One of the busiest junctions in Vizag, there are a variety of different types of foods available such as north-Indian dishes, biryanis, momos, starters, pizzas, burgers and milkshakes. With the new flyover that has come up at the junction, more and more people are stopping here for some food before they set off on their journeys. Yo! Vizag has a list of 11 must-try food joints at NAD Junction.

#1 Eaters Stop

Are you in the mood for some traditional biryani? Go right away to Eaters Stop to try their Natu Kodi Biryani; a village-style chicken curry served with basmati rice. Cooked with hand-grounded spices, in the old traditional style, this is a must-try dish on a sunny, lazy afternoon in the city.

Where: On NH 16, Airport Road, NAD Junction.

#2 Biryani Wala

What’s special about this place is that they have the Hoskote Chicken Donne Biryani and Bengaluru Special Biryani which are both must-have biryanis in Vizag. On Sunday, they serve a Special Pot Biryani and Andhra Fish Pulusu served with rice and rasam. This is one of the best food joints to eat Biryani in Vizag and a must-stop for all the tourists at NAD Junction.

Where: Dadi Complex, NAD Junction.

#3 DFC

For all chicken lovers who always crave a chicken bucket when eating out, DFC can be your choice. With good ambience, they serve hot and crispy chicken buckets, burgers and pizza with various combos and offers.

Where: Opp SBI, Butchirajupalem.

#4 Crazy Bites

Are you in a hurry to go somewhere and need some quick snacks to keep your tummy filled during the journey? This is one of the food joints at NAD Junction with a good environment and friendly staff. They have some of the best fast food such as noodles, starters, burgers and drinks.

Where: Ganesh Nagar, Marripalem.

#5 Mr Spice Kingdom

Want to try a new kind of Biryani other than the usual? Visit this place to have their must-try Crab Biryani and Potlam Briyani. This food point has also got some tasty veg and non-veg starters and kebabs for you to try. The biryanis here have already enamoured many Vizagites and there’s no reason for you to be left out.

Where: Beside Hirawats, NAD Junction.

#6 Mr Bombay Burger Cafe

A cozy little place where you can catch up with your friends over some burgers. If you’re always on the lookout for new flavours to taste, the Pineapple Burger here is just what you want. For the varying taste buds of Vizag, they have got a variety of burgers, each with a different flavour.

Where: Beside Sukanya Theatre, Gopalapatnam.

#7 Wonton Momos

With an idea to have momos at every corner of a high street for each local to enjoy, Wonton Momos has become the new neighborhood joint in Vizag. And they have a branch at NAD Junction too. Following the momos-on-wheels concept, they have all kinds of momos, from Fried Momos to Steamed Paneer Momos to Tandoori Momos. But the Chocolate Momos here steal the limelight and are the perfect blend of hot and sweet.

Where: Bowdra Ring Road, NAD Junction

#8 Tsangpo

One of the best Chinese food joints in the city, with a good ambience and unique design, Tsangpo has some of the yummiest noodles, manchow soups and some unconventional chicken varieties like Threaded Chicken and Volcano Chicken. For those visiting with their families or a group of friends, they also have some combo specials.

Where: Opp Gopalapatnam Police Station

#9 Pizza Den

Craving for a quick pizza when at NAD Junction? This is one little space where you can have some cheesy pizza on a breezy evening. It tastes like a homemade pizza while loaded with lots of flavours and they have got so many varieties of pizza in veg and non-veg for you to try.

Where: Near Indian Oil Petrol bunk, NAD Junction.

#10 Macro meals

This is a place where you get healthy vegan, keto-friendly meals. From starters to wraps, rice, pizza and salads, everything here is prepared as per a diet plan. Some of their dishes include ragi pizza, brown rice with basa fish, multigrain sandwich and BBQ tofu tortilla wrap. It’s a decent compromise between eating healthy and eating out.

Where: Shanthi Nagar, NAD Junction.

#11 Thrive-In

The name itself asks you to thrive in their kitchen with their rice-bowl concept. In this bowl full of appetite, there are lots of nutritional ingredients which you can top off with your favourite addons. Some of the must-try dishes here include Chicken Kheema Fry, Malai Chicken Tawa Rice Bowl, Keema Chicken Rice Bowl and Chilli Chicken Masala Rice Bowl and Shahi Paneer Rice Bowl.

Where: Journalist Colony, Marripalem.

Disclaimer: In view of the pandemic, kindly note that it’s imperative to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and follow the safety measures at these food joints in Vizag.