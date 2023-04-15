Protesting against what they called a complete volte-face by the Centre on the Vizag Steel Plant privatisation issue, trade unions launched ‘Ukku Sankalpa Maha Padayatra’ at Kurmannapalen on Saturday. Participating in the ‘padayatra’, leaders of the Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee demanded the continuation of the steel plant under the public sector.

They also sought permanent jobs for all the displaced and allocated captive mines for the plant. Braving the scorching sun, leaders and workers of different trade unions and Vizag Steel Plant employees took part in the Ukku Sankalpa Maha Padayatra against the privatisation move. Starting at Kurmannapalen, the yatra passed through Old Gajuwaka, Sheela Nagar, Kakaninagar, NAD Junction and Gopalapatnam before its culmination at Simhachalam. Former CBI Joint Director Lakshminarayana also participated in the rally and strongly criticised the Centre on the privatisation issue.

Effigy burnt

Angered over a shift in the Centre’s stand on the VSP privatisation issue within 24 hours, plant workers gathered at the Kurmannapalem National Highway on Friday and burnt the effigy of the Centre. They also raised slogans against the Central government for announcing to continue the disinvestment process.

They vowed to intensify the agitation against the efforts to privatise the steel giant. They also took a serious view of the removal of BRS flags by the BJP when BRS State President B Chandrasekhar visited the hunger strike camp to express solidarity with the agitating workers. Police tried in vain to foil the protest.

