In his first visit to North Andhra after releasing the manifesto on 27 April 2024, Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy said the welfare schemes being implemented at present will continue only if the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is voted back to power. Addressing a public meeting in a speech at Chodavaram in Anakapalle district on 29 April, CM Jagan pointed out that the beneficiaries of the schemes would get more aid as promised in the manifesto.

Explaining the highlights of the manifesto to the people, the YSRCP chief said all the promises made in the manifesto would be implemented more effectively.

“Before going to vote, sit together with all family members, and think about which party benefited them. If you are satisfied with our performance, extend support to us by voting the party back to power,” he exhorted the gathering.

Alleging that Chandrababu Naidu made many promises before the 2014 elections, but ditched the people after coming to power, Jaganmohan Reddy cautioned the people that all existing schemes would be discontinued if the TDP-BJP-JSP combine came to power in the State. He advised the voters not to make such a blunder again by believing the ‘gullible’ talk of Chandrababu Naidu.

As these elections would decide the fate of the State for the next 10 years, voters should think twice before exercising their franchise, said the Chief Minister.

While introducing the Chodavaram MLA candidate, Karanam Dharmasri, and MP candidate, Budi Mutyalanaidu, to the crowd, he appealed to the people to elect them and help them win by a huge majority.

Prior to the speech, Jagan was accorded a grand welcome by party leaders and activists upon arriving at Kovvur junction, near Chodavaram.

After releasing the party manifesto on 27 April, Jaganmohan Reddy launched the third and final round of electioneering on 28 April. It will continue till 11 May, which is when the campaign will come to an end.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.