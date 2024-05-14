Polling in the seven Assembly segments of Visakhapatnam district was by and large peaceful on Monday, and no major incident was reported from any part of the district. An average poll percentage of over 62 was reported in the district at 5:00 pm. While the highest poll percentage of 73 was recorded in S Kota, the lowest of 53.31 was reported in Visakhapatnam North. Following is the break-up in other segments: Bheemili (60.67 per cent), Visakha East (60.53 per cent), Visakha West (56.49 per cent), Visakha South (53.31 per cent), and Gajuwaka (58.23 per cent).

The city’s polling stations were bustling with activity as long lines of voters, especially young people and women, turned out in large numbers to cast their votes. Despite the scorching sun, they patiently stood in line to fulfil their civic duty. The polling started at 7:00 am, and many enthusiastic voters arrived at the booths ahead of time.

However, the malfunctioning of EVMs in some stations in the Visakhapatnam East and Visakhapatnam North Assembly segments caused frustration among the waiting voters. Given the intense heat, voters brought along water bottles. The district administration had made comprehensive arrangements at the polling stations to facilitate smooth voting. They set up tents, known as Shamiyanas, and ensured the availability of drinking water.

Elderly voters, some of whom arrived in wheelchairs, also participated in the voting process. Notable figures from the Telugu cinema industry also exercised their democratic right including Chiranjeevi, NT Rama Rao, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya and more. Despite the cut-off time for the polls being 6:00 pm, it was reported that many citizens were waiting in queue beyond that time. Some were trapped in their booths as the city experienced a downpour in the late evening.

While the polling process in Visakhapatnam has been relatively peaceful, conflicts arose in other regions of the State, including Narasaraopet, Punganur, and Chittor districts. Even amidst the unrest, the state witnessed a substantial voter participation of 68.04 per cent by 5 pm.