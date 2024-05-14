An average poll percentage of 67.99 was recorded in Vizag district after polling was completed in all seven Assembly segments on Monday night, according to the final figures released by the district administration.

While S Kota registered the highest poll percentage of 83.25, the lowest of 61.52 was reported from Visakha North. The percentage of votes polled in other segments is:

Bheemili, 71.14, Visakha East, 68.50, Visakha South, 62.64, Visakha West, 65.05 and Gajuwaka, 64.93. The polling staff shifted the EVMs to the storage rooms located at the Andhra University (AU) Engineering College in the night.

The counting of votes will be taken up on 4 June 2024, while the exit poll results will be out on 1 June.

The campaign taken up by the district administration and voluntary organisations to create awareness among the people about the importance of voting seems to have yielded results as the turnout of voters was heavy all over the district. Long queues were seen at polling stations even before the process had begun. First-time voters were seen in big numbers at the booths, participating in voting with enthusiasm. Similarly, women, the aged and even the physically challenged came to booths and exercised their franchise. Voters from different sections of society contributed to increasing the poll percentage of Vizag.

But for sporadic incidents, the polling was by and large peaceful. The city, known for its peace and tranquillity, proved again that they are disciplined and against the culture of violence.

With regard to the State, the highest voter turnout of 88.61 per cent was registered in the Dharmaaram Assembly constituency, while the lowest turnout of 55.45 per cent was recorded in the Paderu segment. According to reports, the contest between the ruling YSRCP and the TDP-BJP-JSP combine is keen, the result is unpredictable, and one will have to wait till 4 June for the verdict.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.