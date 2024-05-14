Got a huge appetite but a low budget? Want to be an adventurous eater without burning a hole through your wallet? Don’t fret, we’ve got you covered! Vizag has many places to eat for those looking for budget-friendly food outlets. That said, here’s a guide to a full day of eating when you’re on a tight budget:

Break your fast at Venkatadri Vantillu

This breakfast place in Vizag is sure to win your heart. Known for its mesmerizing Ghee Karam Sponge Dosa which is served with a variety of rich chutneys and sambar, this place offers an extensive range of dosas, pesarettus, and idlis at prices that won’t burden your wallet.

Venkatadri Vantillu also offers an array of fresh fruit juices, shakes, and desserts. Be sure to have a taste of their delectable Fruit Custard after a hearty South Indian meal!

Famous for: Ghee Karam Sponge Dosa and Fruit Custard

Location: Waltair Main Road, Siripuram

Lunch at the Vizag drive-in

Housing over 6 restaurants on its premises, this food paradise is perfect for a lunchtime feast! The Vizag Drive-In has every cuisine from Middle-Eastern to Chinese, North Indian to South Indian, and an array of Fast Food and dessert options to indulge yourself in.

Right from the youth’s beloved Grill Citi to the elderly’s favourite Uncle’s Pulao, this place caters to the preferences of all age groups. Known for its excellent ambience, this place provides indoor as well as outdoor seating for a delightful experience.

Famous for: Grill Citi’s shawarmas and Bheemavaram Kodi Pulao at Uncle’s Pulao

Location: Next to BPCL Petrol Bunk, Lawsons Bay Colony

Take a snack break at Baker’s Castle!

This culinary haven has been offering baked goodness to Vizagites since time immemorial. Nestled in a quiet corner of Siripuram, this bakery offers a variety of pastries, sandwiches, wraps, pizzas, freshly baked bread, cookies, and chocolates. Baker’s Castle would be the ideal spot for a quick evening snack, offering both savoury options as well as unforgettable sweet treats.

Famous for: Focaccia Veg Grilled Sandwich and Swiss Chocolate Pastry

Location: Opposite HSBC, Siripuram

Dine light at House of Dosa

Here to revolutionize your dosa experience, House of Dosa’s menu features dosa combinations you never would have thought of! Right from classic Plain and Podi dosas to exquisite Mexican Pizza Dosa and Nutella Dosa, their elaborate menu attracts people of all ages.

One of the most budget-friendly places to eat in Vizag, the list of unique things to taste doesn’t end here. In addition to their array of dosas, they also offer a variety of idlis, rice combinations, snacks, and beverages. Be sure to try their Kunda Lassi after feasting on their dosas!

Famous for: Erra Karam Dosa, HOD Special Dosa, Tawa Idli

Location: Chinna Waltair, Kirlampudi Layout

Whoever said money can’t buy happiness? With a food itinerary like this, happiness is guaranteed – even on a budget! Happy feasting!

