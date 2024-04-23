Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, has said that Visakhapatnam is sure to compete with cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru once the Chief Minister starts governance from the city. Interacting with the social media warriors of the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) at Anandapuram, near Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Jaganmohan Reddy said the city has potential for IT development, and it will become the IT destination for Andhra Pradesh.

Taking a dig at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister said: “We are close to victory. Sensing defeat, Chandrababu Naidu and his batch intensified the attack on the YSRCP. As our social media network is strong, we need not fear such attacks.”

Expressing confidence about victory, the Chief Minister said: “We should win 175 out of 175 Assembly seats and all Lok Sabha seats in the State.”

Jaganmohan Reddy has been in the Visakhapatnam district as a part of his ‘Memantha Siddham’ Bus Yatra. After the completion of his yatra in the Vizag district, he will move on to the Vizianagaram district, and finally, is scheduled to wind up the Bus Yatra in Pitchapuram, in Srikakulam district, on Wednesday.

Jaganmohan Reddy participated in a roadshow in the city on Sunday as part of his ‘Memantha Siddham’ Bus Yatra, and people in large numbers thronged both sides of the road to greet him. His roadshow started from the Chinnayapalem stay point, and he went through Pinagadi Junction, Lakshmi Puram, and Vepagunta Junction before pausing for a lunch break at Gopalapatnam. The crowd increased significantly when Jagan recommenced his journey from Gopalapatnam at 3.30 pm. It took him nearly three hours to cover the 9.5 km distance to reach the Kancharapalem centre. Throughout the journey, Jagan remained standing on the vehicle, greeting the crowd with folded hands for several hours. Upon reaching the Kancharapalem junction, the vehicle was halted as party workers chanted ‘Jai Jagan’ slogans and performed aarathi.

He also held a key conference with party leaders in the city on Monday. In the most recent developments of his visit to Visakhapatnam, he emphasized the scope for Visakhapatnam to become the IT destination of the State.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.