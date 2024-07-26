On the solemn occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024, the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who gave their lives for the nation. A wreath-laying ceremony took place at the War Memorial on RK Beach.

Honoring the brave personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Kargil War, Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command, along with other dignitaries, placed floral wreaths at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial. A 50-man guard was paraded, and a two-minute silence was observed to commemorate the heroes of Operation Vijay, which secured a crucial victory over Pakistan.

As the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations were undertaken in Visakhapatnam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Drass in Ladakh on July 26, 2024, to mark the 25th anniversary of the historic event. During the Kargil Vijay Diwas Shradhanjali Samaroh in Drass, PM Modi addressed the nation, highlighting the enduring nature of the soldiers’ sacrifices for national security. He remarked that their names will remain etched in the nation’s memory forever.

PM Modi also shared his personal experiences from the Kargil War, recalling his time among the soldiers as a common citizen. He recounted the harsh battle conditions and the remarkable success of the Indian forces in executing the operation despite the challenging circumstances.

“Today, the majestic land of Ladakh commemorates a significant milestone—25 years since the triumphant victory of Kargil. Kargil Vijay Diwas serves as a reminder that the sacrifices made for our nation are eternal and forever remembered. As time passes, days turn into months, months into years, and years into centuries—the names of those who laid down their lives for national security remain etched in our collective memory, forever immortalized,” PM Modi said.

Every year on July 26, we celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas to honor the victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War, paying homage to the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who defended the nation’s sovereignty.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.