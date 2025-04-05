Thinking of escaping the heat by visiting Ooty or Kodaikanal this summer? Hold up! As of April 1, 2025, the Madras High Court has placed strict vehicle limits on these hill stations to control overcrowding during peak season by introducing a new e-pass for Ooty and Kodaikanal. If you don’t have the mandatory e-pass, your vehicle won’t be allowed in. Check the details.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ooty: Max 6,000 vehicles on weekdays, 8,000 on weekends

Kodaikanal: Max 4,000 vehicles on weekdays, 6,000 on weekends

Local vehicles are exempt, but tourist vehicles must get clearance

This isn’t just traffic control—it’s a move to preserve nature, cut down on pollution, and avoid the annual madness of packed roads and parking nightmares. But yeah, not everyone’s happy. Traders in Ooty even shut down their shops in protest, saying the system is hurting local businesses. Even the shooting of films is banned in major Ooty gardens till May.

Still, the rule stands (for now), and tourists need to play by the new rules.

How to Apply for an E-Pass for Ooty & Kodaikanal:

Step 1: Go to https://epass.tnega.org (or search “Tamil Nadu e-pass tourism”)

Step 2: Choose either Ooty or Kodaikanal

Step 3. Enter your details: Vehicle number, Travel dates, Number of people, ID proof, Hotel booking details (if any)

Step 4. Submit and wait: you’ll get approval via SMS or email.

Step 5. Print or download:

Important Tips:

Electric Vehicles (EVs) are receiving priority passes, giving eco-friendly travellers a distinct advantage. So, if you’re driving green, you’re ahead of the game.

To skip the hassle of securing an e-pass, opt for local state transport or trains. It’s a convenient and stress-free alternative for reaching many destinations, or you can just visit these places in Vizag.

Vehicle restrictions remain in place until June.

So, don’t let a missing e-pass for Ooty and Kodaikanal disappoint your plans—secure one in advance before heading to the hills. Better if you leave the car behind, hop on a train, and enjoy the scenic journey without any worries.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel-related news.