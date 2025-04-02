Summer is here, and so are your mood boards for the perfect vacation. The excitement of planning a trip, scrolling through endless travel blogs, and imagining yourself sipping tea at a scenic spot—it’s all part of the fun. But let’s face it, making a trip actually happen is a whole different game. Things don’t always go as planned between last-minute cancellations, confusing itineraries, and the never-ending debate on where to go. But what if a great trip didn’t have to be complicated or expensive? Here’s a list of budget-friendly places to plan trips to from Vizag under 5k that promise comfortable travel and exploration.

1. Lambasingi – The Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh

Distance from Vizag: ~100 km

Best For: Misty hills, coffee plantations, and the coldest place in Andhra Pradesh

Why Visit?

Lambasingi is the only place in South India where temperatures drop close to zero degrees in winter. Surrounded by lush green forests and coffee estates, this hill station is perfect for a weekend retreat. Wake up to misty sunrises, trek through scenic trails, and sip freshly brewed coffee.

Travel & Cost Breakdown

Transport: Vizag to Lambasingi via bus (~Rs 500 round trip)

Stay: Homestays or tents (~Rs 800 per night)

Food: Local Andhra meals (~Rs 400 per day)

Activities: Trekking, sightseeing (~Rs 500)

Total Budget: ~Rs 3,500–4,500 for a 2-day trip.

2. Konaseema – The Kerala of Andhra

Distance from Vizag: ~200 km

Best For: Backwaters, lush greenery, and houseboats

Why Visit?

Konaseema is a hidden paradise, often compared to Kerala for its serene backwaters and coconut groves. It’s an ideal place to experience rural Andhra’s beauty while enjoying boat rides, fresh seafood, and temple visits.

Travel & Cost Breakdown

Transport: Vizag to Rajahmundry by train (Rs 200) + local bus to Konaseema (Rs 100) – Total Rs 600 – 700 round trip

Stay: Budget hotels or river-facing lodges (~Rs 1,000 per night)

Food: Traditional Andhra cuisine (~Rs 500 per day)

Activities: Boat rides, temple visits, Sightseeing (~Rs 500 to 1000)

Total Budget: ~Rs 4,500 for a 2-day trip.

3. Puducherry – The French Riviera of the East

Distance from Vizag: ~850 km

Best For: Beaches, French culture, and laid-back vibes

Why Visit?

Puducherry (Pondicherry) is one of the most recommended budget-friendly trips from Vizag. It has a unique blend of Indian and French cultures. Walk through colourful colonial streets, relax at pristine beaches, and enjoy some of the best budget-friendly cafés.

Activities: Beach hopping, Auroville visit

Travel & Cost Breakdown

Transport: Train from Vizag to Chennai (~Rs 500) then Chennai to Puducherry by bus (~Rs 400) Additional local transportation (~ Rs 500)– Total Rs 2,300 round trip

Stay: Budget hostels or beachside lodges (~Rs 900 per night)

Food: South Indian meals (~Rs 500 per day)

Total Budget: ~ Rs 5,000 for a 2-day trip.

4. Gandikota – The Grand Canyon of India

Distance from Vizag: ~700 km

Best For: Adventure, camping, and historical forts

Why Visit?

Gandikota is an offbeat gem with breathtaking views of a deep gorge formed by the Pennar River. Explore the ancient Gandikota Fort, go camping under the stars, and experience the raw beauty of this rugged landscape if you like The Grand Canyon but are too broke to visit this is the the next best place.

Activities: Trekking, sightseeing, Historic exploration and many more.

Travel & Cost Breakdown

Transport: Train from Vizag to Nandalur (~ Rs 400) then get a local fair (~ Rs 200 to 500) – Total ~ Rs 2,000 round trip

Stay: Tents or budget lodges (~Rs 800 per night)

Food: Local meals (~Rs 400 per day)

Total Budget: ~Rs 4,500, for a 2-day trip.

5. Kannur – Kerala’s Coastal Beauty

Distance from Vizag: ~1,200 km

Best For: Beaches, forts, and cultural experiences

Why Visit?

Kannur is an underrated coastal gem with scenic beaches, historic forts, and mesmerising Theyyam performances. It’s less crowded than Kerala’s popular tourist hubs, making it a peaceful retreat.

Activities: Beach visits, fort exploration, Seafood, Exploring drive-in beach and many more.

Travel & Cost Breakdown

Transport: Train from Vizag to Kannur which runs only on Fridays (~Rs 650 Sleeper Class one way), Additional (~ Rs 800) – Rs 2,100 Total round trip cost.

Stay: Budget lodges (~Rs 800 per night)

Food: Kerala meals & seafood (~Rs 500 per day)

Total Budget: ~Rs 5,000, for a 2-day trip.

Whether you want to explore India or just chill at a hill station these five budget-friendly trips are perfect for a weekend travel from Vizag under 5k. So, pack your bags and explore the beauty within the budget!

Which of these places would you love to visit first? Let us know!