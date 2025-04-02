Heritage is a living testament of the history of a people. A monument tells its story to any and every onlooker without the effort of having to pick up a history book every single time. It should, therefore, not be a difficult decision to conserve and proudly showcase the story of our people and society.

But, easier said than done, our heritage buildings around the city face serious public apathy that has done significant damage. Kurupam Memorial’s demolition, unscientific reconstruction at Buddhist sites and oversight at Erra Matti Dibbalu (Red Sand Dunes) are known cases.

Another monument facing a similar fate and demanding saving is the Queen Mary’s Girls High School building, a structure deeply rooted in Visakhapatnam’s history.

The history:

While the exact age of this building is unknown, it is widely accepted to be more than 250 years old making it one of the oldest colonial structures in the city. The two storied building with its white exteriors and red-tiled roof would exude a grand visual to any onlooker if not for the disrepair it finds itself in.

Its history is truly fascinating. The building served multiple roles. Around 1817, the building housed “Waltair Orphan Asylum” for orphans, destitute children and abandoned infants. From 1873 to 1913 is served as the Collector’s office before it was moved to the current premises.

In its existence, the building also served as a arsenal, harbour office and medical school. Since 1952, the building served as the premises for Queen Mary’s School initially set up for widowed girl children.

A construction work that happened in the school complex revealed four canons that only added to the area’s significance.

The structure:

The L-shaped building is a two-story structure with Madras roofing for the ground floor and truss roofing for the first floor (a framework of interconnected beams designed to support the roof structure). The truss roof is covered with red tiles, which contrast with the building’s white exterior, giving it a grand look.

Current status:

Given the dilapidated status of the structure, classrooms have been relocated to newly built spaces in the school complex. The building has been left aside for the past few years. Cracks have developed on its walls, paint has gotten chipped away, and plants are growing on its walls. If urgent repairs are not tended, the building might be lost forever. Such a situation would be a huge blow to the city and must be avoided at all costs.

Despite some promises to restore it, nothing has materialised yet. Saving Queen Mary’s school building is important to ensure the story of Visakhapatnam is learned by its citizens. We hope the concerned individuals will take swift action ensuring the building stays for decades to come.

