As a city of history and culture, Visakhapatnam is home to numerous architectural gems and heritage buildings. While some have been lost in the wind, others have stood the test of time and become rustic or old. Today, let’s take a look at some old buildings in Visakhapatnam and how they have been repurposed into something new!

1. Visakha Museum

The Visakhapatnam Museum building did not used to look like it does now. Its story can be traced back to 200 years when the Dutch entered Vizagapatnam (the old name). This building initially stood as a regal office and was also used as a warehouse for the Indigo plantations. Then came the British, who used it as a residential building for civil servants.

After India attained freedom from the British Raj, this building’s ownership was shifted to the hands of Raja Dasapalla, one of the most powerful families back then. Later, with the growth of the housing sector, Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VUDA) purchased this land. This building would have been turned into a residential complex, just like the others. However, a few concerned citizens and officers decided to change its fate.

In 1991, the building was restored by Mr Sarma, the engineer-in-charge of VUDA back then. That’s when the Dutch elements of the building were retained and it was converted into Visakhapatnam Museum.

2. Hawa Mahal

Yes, Vizag has its own “palace of winds”! Hawa Mahal, located near RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, is a grand edifice facing the sea. The Jeypore Samsthanam built this structure between 1917 and 1921 for the royal family of the princely state of Jeypore (now in Odisha). It was intended to be a rest-stop and summer palace.

In the bygone years, this building housed many honoured guests of royal patronage. It also hosted prominent leaders such as the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first president, Dr Babu Rajendra Prasad, Nobel laureate and poet, Rabindranath Tagore and more.

It also functioned as the first Women’s College of Visakhapatnam and a Nursing School for some time. Today, the Hawa Mahal is owned by one of the Jeypore royal family’s descendants Rani Mayank Kumari Deo, and serves as a prominent community centre for many important events in like literary fests, art shows, theatre shows, and more.

3. Government Queen Mary’s Girls High School

Though the exact date of construction is not known, this building is considered to be about 250 years old. In 1817, this structure housed the Waltair Orphan Asylum, which was remodelled in 1831 to afford shelter for destitute children, orphans, and abandoned infants.

It was later used as a medical store, a medical college, a hospital, a volunteer armoury and a collector’s treasury. From 1873 to 1913, it served as a Collector’s Office as well.

After the abolition of the practice of Sati, in 1913, the British took the initiative to provide services to the neglected groups of society – young and widowed children.

As a part of this initiative, the Collector’s Office was converted into a school exclusively for such children, and Rs 15 was given to the families who used to enrol their students here.

Even though this school has several new buildings now, a corner of this school, which is not being used due to being in bad condition, has an old wooden staircase that still whispers stories of its glory.

Today, with more than 1500 girls, this building stands tall as one of the biggest government schools for girls in the city – Queen Mary’s Govt Girls High School.

These monuments, standing tall against the tests of time, are enduring symbols of the history and heritage of Visakhapatnam. They symbolise tales of resilience and the grandeur of a bygone era.

What are your thoughts on these old buildings in Visakhapatnam that have been repurposed? Do you believe this is an effective way to preserve our heritage? Let us know in the comments below!

