After a long week, you need some time for yourself. This is described as a self-care day, a term adopted by internet users. A self-care day can be different for everyone. It could mean spending some time with books, doing a deep clean of the house, having a giant cook-up, or enjoying a long gaming session. However, if your choice of self-care involves beauty treatments, you are at the right place! Here are some top beauty salons in Vizag that offer quality service and professional treatment with trained individuals.

1. Tease Dry Bar

This is a one-stop destination for getting a proper makeover! Whether you need nail, hair, or skin treatments, Tease Dry Bar has you covered. The salon is popular for its neat and organized stations for different treatments. It uses high-quality products that yield great results and professionally serves the guests.

Head over to this place for a comfortable self-care day and experience a luxurious treatment from the salon!

Location: Pedda Waltair

2. J Studio

J Studio is a favourite among the locals, thanks to the multiple outlets in the city. Specializing in makeup, hair, beauty, and skin aesthetics, it’s perfect for a last-minute rush. They offer haircuts, facials, and professional hair colouring processes, along with permanent make-up services like eyebrow tattooing, microblading, and permanent eyeliner. Skilled professionals perform these procedures using top-notch equipment.

Location: Siripuram, Pedda Waltair, and Madhurawada

3. S Square Salon

S Square Salon is a well-known beauty salon which is located in CMR Central Gajuwaka and Maddilapalem. The salon offers unique procedures such as fish pedicures and lash lifting. Patrons frequent this place for their quality service, which is priced moderately.

There is always something for everyone at this place, making it a must-visit salon!

Location: Maddilapalem, Gajuwaka

4. SS Beauty World

You must have heard of the viral Korean hair spa, right? Well, you can experience that at this salon in Vizag! SS Beauty World is a unisex salon that offers different haircuts, mani-pedicures, facials, cosmetic procedures, and hair treatments. Guests express that the place has professionally trained individuals who take care of the services in a satisfactory manner.

Visit this salon for a unique experience that will leave you refreshed!

Location: Asilmetta

5. Naturals Salon

With multiple outlets across the city, Naturals Salon offers anything from skincare to haircare. This trusted brand has been in the industry for more than 20 years, making it the best place for premium self-care sessions. Plus, most of the services are budget-friendly, making it worth a visit!

Location: Find the outlets here.

With these top beauty salons in Vizag, you can have a great self-care experience or get refreshed for a special event. So, what are you waiting for? Make plans with your dear ones and head to these salons for a well-needed grooming session!

