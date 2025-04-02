The Andhra Pradesh (AP) blind football team from Visakhapatnam has made a remarkable debut on the national stage, securing fourth place in the prestigious Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF) South West Zonal Tournament held in Ahmedabad from 29 to 31 March 2025. Competing against seasoned national-level teams, the Andhra Pradesh squad displayed immense talent, resilience, and promise in their first major tournament away from home.

The Andhra Pradesh team faced formidable opponents, including teams from Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, over the course of four intense matches. After three days of grueling competition, the team finished just one goal shy of securing a third-place position, a testament to their determination and skill.

Adding to their achievements, player Usha Narendra Ajay from the AP blind football team was recognized as the tournament’s emerging star, earning a trophy for his outstanding performance. The team’s coach, Shrujan Bhupathiraju, along with leading defensive player Santosh Thimara, also received high praise for their commendable debut at the tournament.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Coach Shrujan stated, “This was a great first experience of top competition for our team away from home. Ajay is showing incredible promise, and I see a very bright future for him in the sport. This is just the beginning for Andhra Pradesh, and we look forward to many victories ahead.”

Team Andhra Pradesh is composed of young athletes from Nethra Vidyalaya, Visakhapatnam. Their journey into competitive blind football tournaments began only in January 2025, when they played their first-ever IBFF match against Team Odisha. Now, their performance at the zonal tournament signals a bright future for the Andhra Pradesh blind football squad and its rising stars.

