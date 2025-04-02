The 2025 IPL is heating up with an exciting showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT). RCB has built a well-rounded squad this year, winning both their matches so far, while GT remains a consistent force under Shubman Gill’s leadership. All eyes will be on Md Siraj as he faces his former team in a crucial battle.

Pitch report:

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known for its batting-friendly conditions, with short boundaries and a flat pitch that favours high-scoring matches. While pacers might get some early swing with the new ball, spinners generally struggle due to the lack of turn and grip. Given the conditions, chasing teams often have the advantage, as even big totals can be successfully hunted down.

So far, 95 IPL matches have been played at this venue,

Matches Won Batting First: 41 (43.16%)

Matches Won Bowling First: 50 (52.63%)

Average First Innings Score: 167.84

The pitch has witnessed several record-breaking innings, including the highest IPL total of 287/3 by Sunrisers Hyderabad against RCB in 2024. Conversely, the lowest total recorded here is 82, all out by RCB against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.

Possible Playing XI

RCB: Salt, Kohli, Padikkal, Patidar, Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Suyash Sharma (impact)

GT: Gill, Sudharsan, Buttler, Shahrukh, Rutherford, Tewatia, Rashid, Rabada, Sai Kishore, Siraj and Prasidh Krishna

Ishant Sharma (impact)

Players to Watch Out For:

RCB: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

GT: Sai Sudarshan, Md Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Who will win?

RCB and GT have faced each other five times, with RCB leading 3-2, but GT has won 2 out of 3 matches at Chinnaswamy. RCB is in great form, topping the table with two wins, while GT has one win and one loss in the IPL 2025 season so far.

The Chinnaswamy pitch favours batsmen, and the teams chasing have a slight edge (52.63% win rate).

Prediction:

A high-scoring thriller is expected, with RCB having a slight edge, but GT’s past success in Bengaluru makes them a strong challenger.

