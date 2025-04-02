Vizag has many places to hang out with friends and family, leaving no stone unturned. The beach attracts visitors near and far, residents enjoy the parks with greenery and picturesque spots. Of the many places to visit in Vizag, Art galleries and museums are worth passing your time in. At these places, you can enjoy the calm surroundings, step into artistic expression, and discover things in a new light. On that note, three art galleries in Vizag are worth your time!

Sampath Art Gallery

Tucked into a comfortable corner on Asilmetta’s main road, Sampath Art Gallery is a place for art lovers. The place is owned and run by Puttu Nageshwara Rao, who crafted large cut-outs of heroes for films. The space has ample lighting to enjoy the intricate details of each painting.

This is a hidden gem that is located in the lanes of the busy streets of CBM Compound. This place has an exceptional visitor experience, with people praising the artist for his intricate and detailed work. Head down the stairs to spot this place with quaint yet lively paintings. You can spot an artist nursing a painting at any time of the day.

Location: Maddilapalem

Eastern Art Museum

This is a one-of-a-kind museum where you can purchase the items you like. This age-old boutique speaks for itself, with a diverse collection of items on display. You can find antiques, paintings, wood carvings, authentic Indian art forms, brass and iron collection. While it is not your typical art gallery, the Eastern Art Museum is worth a visit for its expertise in curating collections.

Plus, you can bag an item to take home from this place!

Location: Asilmetta

Dys Art Gallery

Like their tagline, “Artist’s Exhibit Hall”, the Dys Art gallery features artists’ art pieces of all mediums, from beginners to professionals. This artist-run gallery serves as a platform for any artist in Visakhapatnam, the states of India, and internationally to display their work. The place conducts timely art activities such as solo exhibitions, live art shows, art workshops, and more. This is perfect for aspiring artists and people who encourage art.

Visit this phenomenal place for a unique experience!

Location: Siripuram

Creativity is seen everywhere in our city, from city murals across the roads to the beautiful handmade crafts that we can buy at a local shop. But if its art you’re looking for, these are some art galleries in Vizag which are worth exploring!

