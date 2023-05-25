Puttupu Nageswara Rao, a talented artist aged 50, owns an art gallery located on Asilmetta main road, Vizag. He began his artistic journey in 1982, initially working as a maker of film hero cut-outs in Vijayawada. Over the years, Nageswara Rao gained recognition for crafting large cut-outs of popular heroes. In 1992, he came to Visakhapatnam to do cut-out work for film actor Chiranjeevi’s superhit “Gharana Mogudu”.

However, with the advent of large flex banners in the early 2000s, Nageswara Rao faced difficulties as his work started to decline. After facing a lack of opportunities for several years and taking on various small jobs, he opened a modest art store near Diamond Park. It was a small area below a flight of stairs. Eventually, with the help of his artist friend, Sayya, he relocated his art gallery to the present one on Asilmetta Main Road in Vizag.

Nageswara Rao faced the unfortunate loss of his parents at the tender age of five and therefore did not have the opportunity to attend school. As he didn’t attend school, his uncle recognized that art could be a way for him to find success despite his inability to pursue formal education. Nageswara Rao acquired his exceptional artistic skills under the guidance of his Guru, B Rambabu.

Through his determination and the support of well-wishers, Nageswara Rao managed to provide his children with better opportunities in life. His daughter is pursuing a career in medicine, while his son is currently studying engineering.

Renowned for his humility and pleasant nature, Nageswar Rao embodies a profound and grounded perspective on life. His demeanour reflects a humble and approachable personality, leaving a lasting impression on those around him. With all his great achievements, Nageswara Rao remains to stay down-to-earth, reminding us of the importance of being connected to our roots and maintaining a positive outlook on life.

