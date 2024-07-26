On 25 July 2024, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) welcomed the MV Huahine, the largest Newcastlemax size vessel to ever deliver cargo to an Indian port. The massive vessel docked smoothly at the Vizag General Cargo Berth (VGCB), a BOT berth managed by Vedanta. Measuring 300 meters in length and 50 meters in beam, MV Huahine arrived carrying an unprecedented 199,900 metric tons of manganese ore from Gabon, setting a new record for the largest single cargo shipment to any Indian port.

The cargo distribution is detailed as follows: 124,500 metric tons will stay in Vizag, 16,000 metric tons will be transhipped to Dhamra, and 59,400 metric tons will be transhipped to Haldia. The shipment was made by ERAMET S.A France, a leading global exporter of manganese ore known for its top-tier mining resources and extensive industrial network, which supports crucial sectors like urban infrastructure and energy transitions.

In recent developments, Visakhapatnam Port has been making notable strides. Just last month, it was reported that the port topped the national charts in marine cargo exports, particularly in seafood, valued at ₹17,989 crore. This accounts for approximately 29.7% of India’s total marine cargo exports for the year. The port managed around 314,000 metric tons of marine cargo, translating to a business volume of $2,194 million. Additionally, Visakhapatnam Port was recently recognized as one of the Global Top 20 ports by CPPI, following Mudra and Adani ports. With the largest cargo-carrying vessel docking at Visakhapatnam Port, this is just one achievement to add to the port’s growing list of merits.

