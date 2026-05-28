Chandrababu Naidu Demands Bharat Ratna for NTR at Mahanadu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has renewed his demand for conferment of Bharat Ratna on TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao.

A resolution was passed on the second day of Mahanadu urging the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on NTR.

“It was NTR who had fought for the self-respect of Telugus and he was an unmatched personality,” said Chandrababu Naidu while speaking at the two-day conclave at Mangalagiri on Thursday.

In Visakhapatnam, rich tributes were paid to NTR on the occasion of his 103rd birth anniversary.

Party leaders M. Sribharat, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and others garlanded the statue of NTR on beach road and later at the party office.

Recalling the services of NTR, Sribharat said it was NTR who had pitched for equal property rights for women.

“Telugu Desam has been playing a key role at Centre and the party resolved to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the 2029 elections, he said.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao and others also spoke at the Mahanadu.

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